Hungarian PM to discuss ways to resolve Ukraine conflict with Trump — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, November 5. /TASS/. Efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine will be high on the agenda of a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump, set for November 7, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"The establishment of peace in Ukraine will be an important item on the agenda," he told a press conference in Budapest, adding that Trump would receive Orban at the White House.

Szijjarto also expressed hope that Moscow and Washington would be able to develop an agreement on settling the conflict. "We hope that the presidents of the US and Russia will reach an agreement that will bring peace back to Central Europe," the top Hungarian diplomat stressed.

Speaking about Orban’s upcoming talks with Trump, he pointed out that "the fact that two important leaders of the global majority calling for peace are holding a meeting is making the meeting highly important." Szijjarto confirmed that Hungary still hoped the US leader would be able to help settle the Ukraine conflict.

It would be Orban’s sixth meeting with Trump since the latter took office as US president on January 20, Szijjarto added.