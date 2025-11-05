{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Some Moldovans choose life in Russia over EU, hundreds apply for citizenship — expert

According to Dmitry Sorokin, the high cost of living and lack of employment prospects in Europe make this option unfeasible for most Molodova citizens

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Hundreds of Moldovans residing in the European Union have expressed interest in becoming Russian citizens and relocating to Russia, despite Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s turn toward the EU, Dmitry Sorokin, the head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center, told TASS.

Sorokin noted that Sandu, speaking at a conference in Brussels, declared that Moldova is "almost in the EU," as a third of its citizens hold EU passports. However, Sorokin pointed out that alongside this arm of Moldova’s population pursuing EU integration, there are some that see Russia as a better option for living.

"Over the past two years of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center’s work, we have received a large number of requests from Moldovan citizens living in EU countries interested in becoming Russian citizens and then moving to Russia, hundreds of applications," he said.

According to the expert, migration processes in the region are complex and multifaceted, and therefore cannot be viewed solely through the lens of EU integration.

Sorokin also highlighted that an analysis of Moldova’s demographic and economic indicators reveals that 70% of the population lives below the poverty line. "This circumstance significantly limits their ability to move to EU countries, despite having citizenship. The high cost of living and lack of employment prospects in Europe make this option unfeasible for most citizens," the expert emphasized.

