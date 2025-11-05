US nuclear aircraft carrier enters port in South Korea

SEOUL, November 5. /TASS/. US nuclear aircraft carrier George Washington arrived at the naval base in South Korea’s second largest city Busan on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The aircraft carrier is accompanied by a missile cruiser and two destroyers equipped with the Aegis system. The visit is intended to replenish supplies and rest the crew.

"The [South Korea's] Navy plans to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the Navies of the two countries, as well as enhance defense capabilities on the occasion of the arrival of the Fifth Aircraft Carrier Group," the South Korean military said.

This is the first port call of an American aircraft carrier under South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who won the election in June. The previous time, the US Navy aircraft carrier visited the port of Busan in March.

North Korea is critical of the appearance of American aircraft carriers at South Korean naval bases. The sister of North Korean leader Kim Yo Jong called it "a manifestation of the greatest hostility."

At the end of October, US President Donald Trump visited South Korea. It was assumed that he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border, as in 2019. But Trump said he was unable to agree on a meeting time with Kim Jong Un.