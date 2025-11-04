Israel receives remains of one more hostage — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, November 4. /TASS/. The Israeli military has received one more coffin with the remains of an Israeli hostage who died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

According to the PM’s office, the remains were transferred via the Red Cross.

"The coffin of a deceased hostage, escorted by IDF troops, crossed the border into the State of Israel a short while ago and is on its way to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where identification procedures will be carried out," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. By now, Hamas has returned the remains of 20 deceased hostages and continue holding eight more bodies.