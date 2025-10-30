US needs to test nuclear weapons from time to time — JD Vance

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. The US needs to conduct nuclear weapons tests from time to time, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters at the White House.

"It's an important part of American national security to make sure that this nuclear arsenal we have actually functions properly, and that's part of a testing regime," he said.

However, the US vice president did not specify whether the US plans to resume nuclear explosions during tests in accordance with the new order issued by US President Donald Trump on October 29. Vance did not respond to TASS' request for clarification on whether he was referring to explosive nuclear tests.