MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The head of Kiev’s regime, Vladimir Zelensky, will not order a withdrawal of troops from the encirclements near Krasnoarmeysk and Kupyansk, as he is indifferent to the soldiers' fate, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) told First Sevastopolsky TV channel.

"The actions of this scoundrel are highly predictable: why would he care about soldiers trapped in these encirclements? <…> Zelensky will not authorize a withdrawal," he said.

Azarov added that even if Kiev wanted to retreat, it would be impossible now. "How can they be withdrawn when all routes are blocked? To do so, they would have to negotiate, meaning appeal to Russia and ask for a humanitarian corridor or safe passage. Zelensky will not do that," the politician stated.

Instead, Zelensky will continue to declare that the Ukrainian armed forces are "fighting heroically," Azarov believes. He also suggested that while some units might try to break out, "their actual situation will be concealed by the lies that the Common IP Security Option (CIPSO) and other Kiev organizations continuously feed to the audience of this so-called telemarathon."

Earlier, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that up to 5,000 Ukrainian troops are surrounded in the Kupyansk sector, and 5,500 in the Krasnoarmeysk area.

In response, Putin instructed the military to ensure all necessary conditions for the surrender of Ukrainian personnel to limit casualties.