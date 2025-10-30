{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US resuming nuclear weapons tests to benefit Russia, China — expert

Gary Samore also deemed Donald Trump's idea of nuclear testing questionable

NEW YORK, October 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's order to the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately will benefit China and Russia, Gary Samore, who served as the top expert on weapons of mass destruction for the US National Security Council, said.

"[The tests] would be a gift to Russia and China, which are developing new types of nuclear weapons and would benefit from the resumption of testing," The Wall Street Journal quoted him as saying. At the same time, Samore deemed Trump's idea of nuclear testing questionable.

Earlier, Trump announced his order to the Pentagon on the social network Truth Social. The US leader did not clarify whether this includes detonating nuclear warheads. The White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon have not yet responded to TASS' request for clarification or additional comments shedding light on Trump's decision.

Later, aboard Air Force One, the US president told reporters that Washington and Moscow were discussing nuclear disarmament issues. Trump praised denuclearization, adding that Beijing had joined these bilateral consultations.

Russia expanding bridgehead in Vovchansk, west of Sinelnikovo — Kharkov authorities
Yevgeny Lisnyak, Deputy Head of the Kharkov Regional Military-Civil Administration for Defense and Security, said that Russian units of Battlegroup North are systematically advancing, enlarging the bridgehead on the left bank of the Volchya River
French military contingent to be destroyed in Ukraine in less than week — reporter
Christelle Neant added that, for French President Emmanuel Macron, war is the perfect distraction from the real problems facing France
French contingent unable to influence advance of Russian troops in Ukraine — expert
According to Yan Gagin, a military and political analyst from the Donetsk People's Republic, these 2,000 soldiers are destined to perish
Russian MP warns against sending French contingent to Ukraine
Сhairman of the defense committee of the Russian State Duma Andrey Kartapolov warned that any foreign contingent fighting for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian army
France, US 20 years behind Russia in hypersonic weapons development — French expert
Emmanuel Leroy emphasized that France’s recent introduction of a new intercontinental ballistic missile does not alter the strategic balance of power
Situation at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains extremely serious — Grossi
Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency Rafael Grossi stressed that it is necessary to obtain a silence or a truce so that the repair work could be done
Ukraine to shut down its embassy in Cuba this year, downgrade diplomatic relations — MFA
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga recalled that Ukraine had voted against the UN General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the US blockade of Cuba
Burevestnik missile technology usable in economy, lunar program — Putin
As the Russian president noted, the radiation-protected electronic equipment the Burevestnik missile utilizes, is already in use in space programs
Trump’s directive does not envision detonating nuclear warheads — US activist
There are no technical reasons to conduct such tests and there is no bureaucratic pressure or hidden program to prepare for them, Greg Mello said
Indian Oil not going to stop Russian oil buying — newspaper
Russia remains the principal oil supplier to India
Greater Eurasian Partnership to consolidate potentials of member states — Putin
The Russian president noted that "Eurasia is home to the main centers of economic growth, as well as key transport and trade routes"
Russia unveils Cheburashka system for extending UAV operational range
The system comprises an antenna rotator with two highly directional antennas and a ground-based control station
Temporary deployment site of Ukrainian troops wiped out in Sumy Region
The enemy lost around 20 troops, who were either killed or wounded
Idea of journalists visiting encircled troops shows Russia’s pursuit of truth — expert
Janus Putkonen noted that the offer of a ceasefire for those areas "demonstrates Russia’s strength and determination," indicating Moscow’s wish to resolve the conflict in Ukraine
France may promote interests of its companies in Ukraine with military support — senator
Natalya Nikonorova believes that Paris may make loud statements about military aid to Ukraine in order to distract its citizens from domestic issues
Hungarian oil refinery blaze possibly caused by outside attack — PM Orban
The Hungarian prime minister noted that this oil refinery, which majors in processing Russian crude, is one of the five most important strategic industrial enterprises in Hungary
Israel, Hamas observe ceasefire in Gaza — Egyptian TV
According to the TV channel, the mediators are currently working on removing any obstacles on a path to the implementation of the peace plan
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
As a result of falling UAV fragments, a cell tower was damaged in the Rudnyansky District in the Volgograd Region, regional Governor Andrey Bocharov said
Inviting media to see encircled Ukrainian troops may help avoid provocations — senator
Natalya Nikonorova noted that the initiative is intended not only to inform the public but also to produce a political and psychological effect
US lawmaker Luna describes meeting with Putin’s envoy as productive
A member of the House of Representatives said there is common ground
All participants of Operation Stream from East assault group recovered — brigade commander
Boris Nizhevenok noted that participation in the famous operation made the unit popular
Ukraine peace is Trump's 'top priority' — congresswoman
Anna Paulina Luna stressed that Donald Trump's "strategy is firm, fair, and rooted in the simple truth that diplomacy saves lives"
Dutch opposition leader steps down after poor performance at parliamentary elections
Frans Timmermans said that he is disappointed with these results and is fully responsible for them
US may conduct nuclear weapons tests underground at Nevada test site — lawyer
According to Aslan Abashidze, the United States have not retified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, so is not legally bound by the CTBT and retains the capability to conduct underground nuclear tests
APEC summit declaration not yet ready, final consultations continue — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin emphasized that solutions to a wide spectrum of problems are yet to be found
Poseidon vehicle tests, Eurasia’s security: Kremlin spokesman’s statements
In a conversation with reporters at the International "Eurasia" Award ceremony, Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that US President Donald Trump is sincerely trying to help settle the conflict in Ukraine
Potential deployment of French troops won’t make up for Ukraine’s one-day losses — expert
According to Emmanuel Leroy, plans to send French troops to Ukraine could be regarded as a strong political signal aimed at dragging France and the entire Europe into the conflict, which the majority of Europeans don’t support
Trump says, many important decisions made at meeting with Xi Jinping
The US president gave the highest marks to his talks with the Chinese leader
Press review: US, Japan sign rare earths deal as Minsk hosts global security conference
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 29th
Tests of Burevestnik missile do not fall under category of nuclear tests — Kremlin
"All nations continue to advance the development of their defense systems, but this does not constitute a nuclear test," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
US congresswoman from Nevada says will make effort to prevent US nuke tests
Dina Titus stressed that she will be introducing legislation to put a stop to this
Putin’s envoy sure Russia moving towards peace in Ukraine
Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that it is necessary to make this happen
Venezuela lauds UNGA voting results on lifting blockade of Cuba — foreign ministry
Venezuelan foreign ministry Yvan Gil Pinto demanded "an immediate, complete and unconditional lifting of the blockade, ending all coercive measures and removing unilateral sanctions against Cuba"
Poseidon weapon marks a new step in ensuring Russia’s security — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, these are cutting-edge, absolutely new breakthrough technologies that can be used already in the economy for peaceful goals
Press review: Putin unveils new Russian weapons and Israel-Hamas strive to keep ceasefire
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 30th
West must prepare to approach Putin humbly over Poseidon — top lawmaker
"The most modern and powerful weapon has been created," Vyacheslav Volodin added
Trump announces reduction of some tariffs on Chinese imports to 10%
Tariffs were 57%, and now they are 47%, the US president noted
Putin treats Ukraine better than its own 'president' — Duma committee’s chief
Andrey Kartapolov noted that Vladimir Zelensky had historically focused only on the soldiers of the Azov Brigade
Expert explains key outcome of Trump-Xi meeting
Anton Sviridenko assumed that China had probably been able to convince the US that Beijing did not aim to infringe on Washington’s interests, while the US did not have strong objections to China’s more active involvement in the fate of the developing world
Russian Aerospace Forces hit Ukrainian unit positions in Kharkov Region
The attack targeted a temporary deployment point in the settlement of Lesnaya Stenka with two FAB-500 air bombs
Lukoil International owning foreign assets of Russian oil producer to be sold to Gunvor
The sale of Lukoil International GmbH is due to restrictive measures imposed by some countries against the company and its subsidiaries, the oil major explained
Trump says US, Russia in talks on nuclear disarmament
The US leader opined that China would "catch up within four or five years" with the US and Russia in terms of nuclear arsenal
Liberated Vishnevoye served as major Ukrainian stronghold — security forces
The source specified that "up to a company of Ukraine’s 154th separate mechanized brigade, six armored vehicles and 19 vehicles were destroyed"
Russian army completes liberation of right bank of Yanchur River
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region
Fakes about contacts with US, West’s hybrid assault: Foreign Ministry statements
According to Maria Zakharova, the collective West is attempting to wage hybrid aggression against all those who stand for the truth
Russian minister of natural resources arrives in North Korea
Cooperation and exchanges between Russia and North Korea have intensified in recent years
Drones attack al-Sweida’s residential quarters in southern Syria — TV
No data on casualties is immediately available
Meeting between Russian, US lawmakers in works, venue to be agreed upon — congresswoman
Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna pointed out that the location of this meeting is currently being coordinated through diplomatic channels
Decision about Putin-Trump meeting to be made after preparing its content — diplomat
"The Russian side believes that the framework, created by the meeting of the two leaders in Anchorage, must be filled with specific details, agreements, and decisions," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Serial production at former Toyota plant to begin in early-mid 2026
Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated that the former Toyota plant in Saint Petersburg was planned to produce Aurus vehicles
Western media lying about children 'abducted' during special op — Russian embassy to US
According to Alexander Darchiev, the Russian side "has repeatedly provided detailed explanations about the fate of children caught in the combat zone, assisting in family reunification"
Five shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR in past day
Two civilians were reportedly wounded
Lithuania complete closes border with Belarus for one month
Lithuania provided an exception for EU citizens, NATO countries’ citizens, third countries’ citizens with a temporary residential permit returning to the EU territory, and for citizens of third countries and diplomats in transit
Golden Dome defense system may take 10-20 years, $1-4 trillion to build — Washington Post
The newspaper says that plans to deploy the Golden Dome system threaten "to ignite an arms race in orbit that could last a generation or more"
Energy Ministry expects further stabilization of Russia’s fuel market
The ministry continues daily monitoring of the oil products market to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for the economy and the population
Trump says South Korea will pay $350 bln for lowering tariffs
The US leader also noted that South Korea agreed to buy our Oil and Gas in vast quantities from the United States
Xi, Trump begin meeting in South Korea’s Busan — agency
Xi Jinping arrived in South Korea to take part in the 32nd informal APEC summit in the city of Gyeongju
Trump plans to meet with Orban on November 8 — Bloomberg
The venue has not yet been determined
China faithfully honors moratorium on nuclear testing — embassy in US
According to Liu Pengyu, "as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible nuclear-weapon state, China is committed to peaceful development and follows a policy of ‘no first use’ of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy that focuses on self-defense"
Poseidon, media access to trapped Kiev forces, soldiers’ heroism — Putin's key statements
The Russian president announced the testing of the Poseidon underwater vehicle the previous day and his readiness to let foreign media representatives access encircled Ukrainian troops
Orban says anti-war campaign, rallies in Hungarian cities to start soon
A series of anti-war actions will begin on November 15 from the city of Gyor, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
Russia’s alleged aggressor status main fake news item in US — journalist
Washington manages to combine this agenda with another, no less blatant lie that Russia is weak and has no basic resources not only to wage war but simply for normal life, Christopher Helali noted
Putin suggests Zelensky may flee abroad, says Russia would take him in
"But he will be taken care of by those people whose interests he is serving now," the Russian leader said
Poseidon has no analogues or countermeasures — Duma committee’s chief
Andrey Kartapolov emphasized that Russia is the only country possessing this type of weapon
Xi, Trump finish 100-minute talks in South Korea’s Busan
No details of the meeting were provided
Qatar seeks to resume Iran-US negotiations on nuclear dossier — prime minister
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reiterated that Iran has the right to develop their peaceful nuclear program for power generation within the international law
Russia ready to repel any attack, including nuclear one — senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov stressed that Russia is not planning to attack anyone
China, US reach consensus on resolution of key economic problems — Xi
According to Chinese President Xi Jinping, China and the United States can help each other to achieve success and mutual prosperity
Japan cannot reject Russian LNG imports — newspaper
LNG deliveries from Russia to Japan account for about 9% of total imports of this energy resource by Japan
Situation in special military operation zone favorable for Russia — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that Russian troops "are advancing in all areas"
US lacks grounds to resume nuclear testing, expert says
According to Daryl G. Kimball, by announcing his intention to resume nuclear testing, the US President will trigger strong public opposition in Nevada, from all US allies, and it could trigger a chain reaction of nuclear testing by US adversaries, and blow apart the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty"
Slovakia refuses to finance Ukraine’s military spending — PM
Prime Minister Robert Fico also noted that he was not surprised to learn about Washington’s plans to reduce the US military contingent in Europe
Russian troops liberate Vishnyovoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Burevestnik missile’s nuclear reactor starts 'within minutes and seconds' — Putin
"This is a huge achievement," the Russian president said
Number of countries try to detach from historical communality with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov agreed that Eurasia is not simply about the geography, but also "an idea, power and historical memory"
Poseidon tests to push US to abide by New START, says military analyst
Igor Korotchenko emphasized that a key feature of the Poseidon is that it falls outside the scope of existing strategic arms limitation treaties
Trump confident China to assist in settling Ukraine crisis
"We discussed working together to see if we could get that war finished," the US President said
Over 1 GW of generation capacity to be built in Siberia by 2030
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that economic growth and digital technology development will continue, driving an increase in energy demand
Kremlin explains why Putin unveiled Poseidon at meeting with special op soldiers
Dmitry Peskov noted that the head of state made it clear that Russia's soldiers engaged in the special military operation would naturally be interested in learning about the broader context of efforts to ensure the country’s security
Toyota met Russian dealers in secrecy
According to the source, Toyota already staged several dealership conferences and is lobbying imports of its vehicles through China
US lifts sanctions against Milorad Dodik along with his family members
The United States initially imposed sanctions against Dodik in 2017
Trump cannot force Russia, Ukraine to end conflict, move to talks — US vice president
According to , the conflict has "reached the point of diminishing returns for both sides"
Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russia’s 17-year-old teenager
The website claims that he "infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity"
Telegram founder announces Cocoon decentralized project
Cocoon is scheduled to be launched in November 2025
Ukraine left with only 20-30% operational tanks
According to sources, the Kiev regime faces difficulties in compensating for the tank deficit despite significant defense spending
Poseidon underwater vehicle’s capacity exceeds that of Sarmat missile — Putin
The head of state stressed that military personnel needed to know everything about the advanced weapons the country was developing
UN General Assembly calls on US to lift sanctions against Cuba
The document was supported by 165 countries
Russia’s new weapon development shows its military supremacy, says expert
The weapons development in Western countries "has not achieved anything significant since the 1990s," Janus Putkonen noted
Congresswoman Luna plans to hold conference of right-wing EU politicians in US
Anna Paulina Luna decided to host a conference in Washington
Russia offers Asia Pacific partners opportunities for cooperation via transport corridors
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin noted that Russia offers wide opportunities on the basis of the Northern Sea Route, and North-South and East-West transport routs
Appropriate for US to resume nuclear testing, Trump says
The US leader said that the time and place of nuclear testing would be announced later
Kiev troops sustain enormous losses in DPR’s Krasnoarmeysk — expert
Military expert Vitaly Kiselev pointed out that the "enemy still has a strong hold on the city, and has no plans of retreating"
Russia hopes Trump received proper report on Burevestnik tests — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that these tests cannot be regarded as nuclear ones in any way
Ukrainian forces may stage provocations during journalists’ visit — Finnish analyst
The Kiev regime spares no one in its attempts to blame Russia, Janus Putkonen said
Russia to provide for needs of Kaliningrad Region under any circumstances — diplomat
"Russia hopes that the Lithuanian side will not resort to such a provocative step," Maria Zakharova stated
Russia to 'respond in kind' to any breach of nuclear test moratorium — Kremlin
Earlier, the US leader said that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing
US hits another drug boat in international waters in Pacific
"Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed during the strike", US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said
Five individuals arrested in France in Louvre robbery case — radio
All of them were arrested on Wednesday evening "in various areas across the Paris region"
Switzerland joins additional measures in 18th EU sanctions package against Russia
The Swiss government has decided to tighten export restrictions on goods that "might strengthen Russian industry and contribute to Russia's military and technological enhancement"
Mutual understanding with Russia is in line with US interests — congresswoman
US Representative Anna Paulina Luna emphasized that "the Cold War ended over three decades ago"
