US resuming nuclear weapons tests to benefit Russia, China — expert

NEW YORK, October 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's order to the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately will benefit China and Russia, Gary Samore, who served as the top expert on weapons of mass destruction for the US National Security Council, said.

"[The tests] would be a gift to Russia and China, which are developing new types of nuclear weapons and would benefit from the resumption of testing," The Wall Street Journal quoted him as saying. At the same time, Samore deemed Trump's idea of nuclear testing questionable.

Earlier, Trump announced his order to the Pentagon on the social network Truth Social. The US leader did not clarify whether this includes detonating nuclear warheads. The White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon have not yet responded to TASS' request for clarification or additional comments shedding light on Trump's decision.

Later, aboard Air Force One, the US president told reporters that Washington and Moscow were discussing nuclear disarmament issues. Trump praised denuclearization, adding that Beijing had joined these bilateral consultations.