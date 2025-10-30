Trump confident China to assist in settling Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed the Ukraine crisis during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Busan in South Korea, expressing confidence that China will assist in settling the conflict.

"Ukraine came up very strongly. We talked about it for a long time, and we're both going to work together to see if we can get something done," Trump told journalists onboard Air Force One en route to Washington. "[Xi Jinping] is going to help us, and we're going to work together on Ukraine," the US leader noted. "We discussed working together to see if we could get that war finished," he added.

The talks between Xi and Trump were held in South Korea’s Busan and lasted one hour and forty minutes. At the beginning of the meeting, Xi urged to ensure a gradual development of bilateral relations. He also noted that negotiators from China and the US reached a basic consensus in resolving main trade and economic differences.

Previously, Trump and Xi met in 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka.