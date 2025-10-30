Five individuals arrested in France in Louvre robbery case — radio

PARIS, October 30. /TASS/. French police detained five new suspects on Wednesday in the Louvre robbery case, RTL radio reported, citing a law enforcement source.

All of them were arrested on Wednesday evening "in various areas across the Paris region." Meanwhile, the LCI television channel had reported the arrest of four new suspects.

The specific suspicions against the detainees and whether they are connected to the two suspects who were formally charged on Wednesday evening with direct involvement in the museum robbery have not been disclosed.