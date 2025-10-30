Xi, Trump begin meeting in South Korea’s Busan — agency

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. A meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States has kicked off in South Korea’s Busan, Xinhua reported.

Xi arrived in South Korea to take part in the 32nd informal Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju. He is being accompanied by Director of the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Cai Qi, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The Chinese foreign ministry said ahead of the meeting that the leaders will exchange views on issues of bilateral relations and other topics of mutual interest. The US president said earlier that he hopes that this meeting will yield an agreement on conditions for further trade between the countries. He also said that he intended to lower additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which had been introduced over fentanyl smuggling.