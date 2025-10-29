Drones attack al-Sweida’s residential quarters in southern Syria — TV

BEIRUT, October 30. /TASS/. Units of Arab tribes supported by the Syrian interim government’s forces are shelling southwestern neighborhoods of the Druze-populated city of al-Sweida in southern Syria, Sham TV reported.

According to the television channel, mortars and drones are used to attack residential quarters. No data on casualties is immediately available.

Druze self-defense forces repelled attacks on al-Sweida on October 21 and 28, taking down several drones launched by Arab militias. On October 17, shootouts were reported along the engagement line in the settlements of Ura and Khirbet Samara.

The Damascus authorities warned the Druze community that they must adhere to the ceasefire agreement that was reached on July 19 after clashes in the governorate.

The conflict between Arab militias and Druzes living in al-Sweida dlared up in mid-July. According to the Asharq al Awsat newspaper, the clashes claimed more than 1,600 lives and led to power outages and problems with water supplies, as well as shortages of food, medicine and fuel in southern regions.