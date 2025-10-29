WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. US Representative Anna Paulina Luna called her meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries, productive, noting that they found common ground.

According to her statement, received by TASS, the meeting with Dmitriev, "despite the frustration of war hawks in Congress and European Union bureaucrats who profit from chaos," was productive. "We identified common ground based on the shared values and interests of our nations: peace, trade, and mutual respect," she noted.

Luna also pointed out that she fully supports US "President Donald J. Trump’s vision of ending endless wars and restoring global stability through diplomacy."

"Any decent person must recognize that it is time for this conflict [in Ukraine] to end," she said, voicing confidence that the crisis could have been avoided if the current US leader was in power in Washington when the conflict started.