MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. France and the United States are approximately a decade to two decades behind Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons, according to Emmanuel Leroy, a French risk management specialist, who spoke to TASS during the Dialogue on Fake News 3.0 forum.

"Let’s be frank: despite its status as a major military power, France significantly trails Russia in ballistic missile technology, particularly in the realm of hypersonic weapons. While France and the US are capable of producing supersonic missiles - those that travel faster than the speed of sound - they have yet to master true hypersonic capabilities. As a result, both countries lag behind Russia by roughly 10 to 20 years in nuclear and missile technology," Leroy explained.

He further emphasized that France’s recent introduction of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) does not alter the strategic balance of power. "This development does not shift the strategic equilibrium. Instead, it appears to reflect the Macron administration’s intent to escalate military tensions and exert pressure on Russia," Leroy added.

Earlier, it was reported that French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin signed a decree approving the new nuclear-capable M51.3 ICBM.

The Dialogue on Fake News 3.0, held in Moscow on October 29, brought together experts to discuss pressing issues related to combating disinformation, safeguarding the information space, advancing fact-checking efforts, and enhancing public understanding of media literacy.

The forum is organized in partnership with the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN), an international organization founded by the Dialogue Regions non-profit, along with TASS and the New Media Workshop. TASS serves as the strategic partner for the event.