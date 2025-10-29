US lifts sanctions against Milorad Dodik along with his family members

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. The United States has removed the President of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, BiH), Milorad Dodik, and members of his family from its sanctions list, according to the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury.

Besides Dodik himself, his children, Gorica and Igor, were also delisted. Furthermore, legal entities associated with Dodik, including the television channel ATV, were also removed from the sanctions regime.

The United States initially imposed sanctions against Dodik in 2017.