Gaza death toll of reporters climbs to 256 since October 2023 — enclave

CAIRO, October 29. /TASS/. At least 256 reporters have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian enclave reported on its Telegram channel.

According to it, the killing of Mohammed al-Munirawi, a reporter for a Palestinian newspaper, added to the growing death toll of Palestinian reporters.

Al Jazeera television said al-Munirawi and his wife were killed in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a series of intense strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli head of government made the decision as he convened a meeting of military officials after the Jewish state claimed that Hamas supporters had violated the Gaza ceasefire by firing at Israeli troops in the Rafah area in the southern enclave. In response, the Israeli military targeted several military sites in the Gaza Strip. Hamas denied involvement in the Rafah incident and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire. According to the latest reports, more than 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes overnight.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave in order to free all hostages and destroy Hamas military and political leaders. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 68,000 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 170,000 injured in the two-year-long war in the enclave.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas signed an agreement, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey, to implement the first phase of a peace plan floated by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire came into force on October 10.