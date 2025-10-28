Ethiopia asks Russia, EU, US, China to mediate settlement of its dispute with Eritrea

NAIROBI, October 28. /TASS/. Ethiopia has requested mediation from several international actors, including Russia, China, the US, and the European Union, to resolve its dispute with Eritrea over access to the Red Sea, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a speech to parliament.

Quoted by AFP, Ahmed said he had "discussed [the issue] with representatives of the US, Russia, China, the African Union, and the EU <...> and strongly requested their mediation to achieve a reliable solution [to the dispute with Eritrea]."

He emphasized that Ethiopia "has no desire" to go to war with Eritrea and expressed confidence that the dispute can be settled peacefully.

Earlier in October, Ethiopia accused Eritrea of colluding with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and preparing for war, allegations that Eritrea has denied.

Ethiopia lost access to the sea in 1993 after Eritrea declared independence following a referendum. Eritrea was formerly an Italian colony and later a British protectorate. In 1952, it was incorporated into Ethiopia as an autonomous region, but in 1962 Emperor Haile Selassie dissolved the federation and annexed the territory.