Trump admits settling Ukraine conflict harder than Middle East issues

TOKYO, October 28. /TASS/. Ending the conflict in Ukraine has proven less straightforward than resolving tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has acknowledged.

"I won't bore you with it fast, but we did eight wars in eight months. And I think there's another one coming. I thought the one coming was a lot easier than the Middle East. We did great with the Middle East. <...> I thought that was going to be an easy one, Ukraine and Russia," Trump admitted while speaking at a meeting with US and Japanese business representatives in Tokyo. The speech was broadcast on the White House’s YouTube channel.

According to the US leader, he assumed so "because of the relationship with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin." Trump believes that this conflict will be his "number nine" despite the fact that the settlement process "didn't work out too well so far." The US president added that one of the sides would start leaning towards peace, and he will "end it."