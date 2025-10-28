Ukrainian crisis must be resolved through peaceful dialogue — Chinese diplomat

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Beijing advocates resolving the crisis in Ukraine through peaceful dialogue, Chinese government's special envoy for Eurasian Affairs Sun Linjiang told the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, China supports achieving peace through dialogue," Sun Linjiang said. "Chairman of the [PRC] Xi Jinping has emphasized that there is no simple solution to complex problems."

China will continue to "support the parties in addressing the root causes of the crisis and building a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security structure. Absolute security has already outlived its usefulness, as one cannot strengthen one's own security at the expense of others."