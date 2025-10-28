Hungary ready to continue offering venue for West-Russia dialogue — top diplomat

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Hungary is ready to continue offering Budapest as a venue for dialogue between the West and Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We have to replace a pro-war strategy with a pro-peace strategy," he said at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

He reiterated his country’s support for US President Donald Trump’s peacekeeping efforts and his intention to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a bid to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"We, Hungarians, are proud to offer Budapest as a venue for a hopefully upcoming peace summit between the United States and the Russian Federation," he emphasized.