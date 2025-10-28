MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron, having faltered politically, reportedly dreams of a military intervention in Ukraine to secure a place in history as a military leader, reads a statement from the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), obtained by TASS.

"Napoleon, Charles XII, Macron - a trajectory of decline. According to information received by the SVR, President Macron envisions a military intervention in Ukraine. Having failed as a politician and struggling to guide the country out of a prolonged socio-economic crisis, he has not abandoned his hope of going down in history as a military leader," the statement reads.

The SVR press bureau emphasized that, on Macron's orders, "the General Staff of the French Armed Forces is preparing to deploy a military contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine to support the Kiev regime."

"The core of the force will be made up of assault troops from the French Foreign Legion, primarily from Latin American countries. The legionnaires are already stationed in regions of Poland bordering Ukraine and are undergoing intensive combat training, receiving weapons and military gear. Their redeployment to central Ukraine is planned for the near future," the SVR said.

At the same time, the press bureau noted, the French are quite wisely taking their historical past into account.

"In France, hundreds of additional hospital beds are being rapidly created to accommodate the wounded. French doctors are undergoing specialized medical training for field work," the SVR said. In the event of a leak of information about the impending intervention, "Paris intends to claim that this is merely a small group of instructors arriving in Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian troops."

Unlearned lesson

The SVR emphasized that Macron is notorious for dreaming of Napoleon's "laurels."

"However, he studied history shamefully poorly. Not only did he skip the textbook chapter describing the end of Napoleon's campaign in Russia, but he also skipped class on the attempt by the Swedish King Charles XII to defeat Russia, relying on the Ukrainian Hetman and traitor Ivan Mazepa, which ended with the Swedes’ defeat at Poltava. Macron should know the words of Russian historian V. Klyuchevsky: 'History teaches nothing, but only punishes for ignoring lessons’," the SVR press bureau concluded.