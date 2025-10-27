Europe not involved in discussions on its future security model — Hungarian PM

ROME, October 27. /TASS/. Europe has been completely excluded from discussions on its future security model and Ukrainian reconciliation, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper during his visit to the country.

"We have given complete control over the peace process [in Ukraine] to the Russians and the Americans. Regrettably, we do not play any role in it. Europe is totally out of the picture. It is out of the game in terms of its future security model and its future relations with the Russians and the Ukrainians," Orban said, said, adding that "there is not much to discuss here."

The premier announced that he would soon pay a visit to Washington to discuss with US President Donald Trump sanctions against Russian oil, which is crucial for Hungary.

"From the Hungarian point of view, [the sanctions] were a mistake. We will always keep trying to find a solution for Hungary," he added.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury blacklisted Russia’s Rosneft and Lukoil oil giants, together with their 34 subsidiaries. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Washington expected the restrictions to put significant pressure on Moscow with regard to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that new US sanctions would not have a considerable impact on the country’s economic situation but would damage bilateral relations.