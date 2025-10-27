WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. US House of Representatives member Anna Paulina Luna condemned European leaders who oppose Russia-Ukraine negotiations, saying that they are ‘advocating for the erasure of entire bloodlines’ in both countries.

"I’m watching EU politicians condemn peace talks between Russia and Ukraine while none of them are the ones fighting on the front lines. They’re comfortable sending youth from both nations to die if it serves their own self interests. They are advocating for the erasure of entire bloodlines of Russian and Ukrainian families. It’s sociopathic," the US lawmaker wrote on the X social network.

In another comment, which came as a response to Estonian lawmaker Marko Mihkelson, Luna said "Americans have zero interest in dying in a foreign war or a nuclear arms exchange." She described him as "unfit for office," adding that there is no place in politics for those, who, like Mihkelson, demand that "others bleed while they sit safely behind a podium."

On October 25, Luna met with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev in Miami, Florida. Following the talks with Dmitriev, Luna said Russia and the United States have no reason to be enemies. She welcomed the possibility of a dialogue between Russian and US legislators, saying that she doesn’t rule out visiting Russia with a delegation of US lawmakers. In her words, "that’s definitely an opportunity on the horizon.".