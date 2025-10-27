MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. A Ukrainian lawmaker has complained for a 45% drop in weapons supplies to Ukraine from Western partners this year.

"Regrettably, military assistance to our guys decreased by 45% this year," Ruslan Gorbenko, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) with the ruling Servant of the People party, said on an interview with the Novosti Live YouTube channel.

According to the lawmaker, weapons supplies from Western countries are coming "with delays and in lesser volumes."

After the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, Kiev’s Western allies have dramatically increased weapons supplies to Ukraine and keep on allocating new aid packages. Meanwhile, Kiev asks for more aid. Moscow has repeatedly underscored that weapons supplies to Kiev will not change the situation on the battlefield but will only protract the conflict.