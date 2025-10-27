Syrian security forces arrest country's former prosecutor general

TUNIS, October 27. /TASS/. The Interior Ministry of the Syrian Transitional Government has arrested former Prosecutor General Naif Dirgham, who held this post under former President Bashar al-Assad, it said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

It said Dirgham, who was arrested in the Latakia province, held "senior positions in government institutions, including the post of military prosecutor, who at that time was subordinate to military and civilian courts." He is charged with "serious violations committed against the civilian population."

Last week, the Interior Ministry said it was conducting "a series of complex security operations" in the Latakia province. According to the agency, the investigations revealed "ongoing attempts by some groups associated with the remnants of the overthrown regime to destabilize the situation in the province." As a result of one of the operations, members of a "terrorist cell" who planned attacks on media employees in Latakia were arrested.

On March 6, clashes broke out in the provinces of Latakia, Tartus and Homs between the security forces of the new authorities and supporters of ex-President Bashar al-Assad. The fiercest fighting took place in the city of Jableh, populated by Alawites, representatives of a religious minority, to which the family of the former leader belongs. On March 10, the authorities said the operation in the provinces was finished and the armed groups of Assad supporters neutralized.