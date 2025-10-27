Hurricane Melissa destroys over 750 houses in Dominican Republic — TV

NEW YORK, October 27. /TASS/. More than 750 residential buildings have been destroyed by Hurricane Melissa on the territory of the Dominican Republic, the CBS television reported.

According to the TV, almost 3,800 people have lost their homes as a result. Earlier, it was reported that at least 1.27 million residents of the Dominican Republic have lost access to potable water as a result of damage inflicted to the water supply network.

Earlier in the day, the US National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Melissa has intensified to Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is the strongest type. According to its estimates, the hurricane is moving westward with the speed of 6 kmph, bringing winds that currently reach 72.2 meters per second. It is currently moving towards Jamaica, where it is feared to cause "catastrophic flooding."

ABC reported earlier that Melissa may go down in history of Jamaica as the most powerful hurricane over the entire period of meteorological observations.