Hamas shares info about location of hostages’ bodies with Egyptian rescuers — TV

CAIRO, October 27. /TASS/. Hamas has shared with Egyptian rescuers information about whereabouts of the bodies of Israeli hostages who died in the Gaza Strip, the Al Arabiya television channel reported.

It did not say however home many bodies may be found in these locations. According to a Hamas spokesman, "the only obstacle for the evacuation of the bodies of hostages from under the rubble is the lack of special vehicles and mechanisms."

Several days ago, a team of Egyptian and military specialists arrived in the Gaza Strip to take part in an operation for the search and evacuation of the bodies of Israeli hostages. According to The National newspaper, the team arrived late on Saturday and will be working in areas that are not controlled by the Israeli military. Apart from that, Egyptian field engineers will engage in mine clearing operations. The sources did not say how many rescuers are taking part in the mission, which is carried out in close coordination with Israel and the United States.

Hamas politburo member Mousa Abu Marzouk said earlier that the group would hand over to Israel the bodies of all the deceased hostages to be found in the enclave.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas has returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. According to the Israeli side, radicals continue holding the remains of 15 hostages.