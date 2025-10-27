Hurricane Melissa puts lives of 1.6 million children at risk — UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS, October 27. /TASS/. Hurricane Melissa, and the torrential rains and flash floods that it brings, put the lives of at least 1.6 million children at risk in the Caribbean region, the United Nations’ Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

The hurricane will bring "intense weather that could disrupt basic services, especially in vulnerable coastal areas" of Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and other countries in the region.

According to the organization, "the winds, torrential rains, and flash flooding have put at least 1.6 million children at risk."

The fund and its partners "have pre-positioned life-saving supplies and stand ready to provide support to the families in affected areas across the region."

UNICEF went on to say that over the past decade, "approximately 11 million people, including nearly 4 million children, were directly affected each year by natural and human-made hazards" in Latin America and the Caribbean. The organization, "in coordination with national authorities and partners in each country, is supporting emergency preparedness efforts, including prepositioning essential supplies," such as hygiene materials, water purifiers and medical supplies.

Earlier in the day, the US National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Melissa has intensified to Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is the strongest type. According to its estimates, the hurricane is moving westward with the speed of 6 kmph, bringing winds that currently reach 72.2 meters per second.

Evacuations were reported in Jamaica, including its capital, and in eastern regions of Cuba.