Russian, Hungarian, North Korean foreign ministers to attend Minsk Security Conference

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of Russia, Hungary, and North Korea will take part in the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, the country’s foreign ministry press service announced.

The conference is scheduled for October 28-29 in the Belarusian capital. "The event will bring together delegations from over 40 countries and 7 international organizations. Participants will include foreign ministers, heads of integration associations, parliamentarians, and experts from research institutes and think tanks from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East," the statement adds.

Among the participants are Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov, China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Sun Linjiang, Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, and Union State Secretary Sergey Glazyev.

In addition, the conference will feature over 200 experts, military experts, and researchers from leading academic centers in numerous countries, including Belarus, Russia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, China, India, Italy, Spain, Serbia, the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, and Uzbekistan.

"Under the central theme ‘Global (dis)order and the puzzle of eurasian security,’ discussions will focus on analyzing key trends in international relations and developing approaches to shaping a new security architecture based on principles of equality, indivisibility, and mutual respect. Special attention will be given to East-West dialogue, strengthening confidence-building measures, and preventing confrontation," the foreign ministry noted.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the country’s commitment to a neutral and inclusive platform, where representatives of diverse nations and political perspectives can engage in open dialogue, free from external influence or bias.

"The goal of the conference is not to achieve consensus at any cost but to create a space where voices can be heard, which is especially important in the context of growing international turbulence," the foreign ministry emphasized.