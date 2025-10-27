Trump says is about to settle his ninths conflict

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he hopes that he will be able to resolve the ninth conflict soon.

"I just solved eight wars, and the ninth is coming," he told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Japan, adding that he believes that the conflict between Russian and Ukraine will be settled.

Talking to journalists at the beginning of his meeting with visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on October 20, the US leader said that eight armed conflicts in various parts of the world had already been resolved thanks to his efforts.