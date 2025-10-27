No plans for talks between South Korean leader, Russian side at APEC summit — official

SEOUL, October 27. /TASS/. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is not currently planning to hold a full-fledged meeting with the Russian delegation at the upcoming APEC 2025 summit in Gyeongju, a senior South Korean security official told TASS.

Third Deputy National Security Adviser Oh Hyun-joo explained that the South Korean leader’s bilateral meetings with delegations not led by national presidents will be organized on the sidelines of the summit at request from APEC member countries. "As far as I know, we have not received such a request [from the Russian side]," Oh Hyun-joo said in response to a TASS reporter’s question. Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will represent Russia at the APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju on October 31 - November 1.

At festivities in Beijing in September marking the end of WWII, South Korean Parliament Speaker Woo Won-shik approached Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked him to pay attention to South Korean businesses active in Russia. According to Seoul, the Russian head of state then asked whether he should convey a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from South Korea at a meeting that was scheduled to take place later. "We have a new government now, and it’s very important to open an epoch of peaceful co-prosperity on the Korean Peninsula," the senior South Korean legislator said then.