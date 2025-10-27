Venezuelan government condemns military provocation in Caribbean Sea

CARACAS, October 27. /TASS/. Venezuela condemns the military provocation by the CIA and Trinidad and Tobago aimed at starting a war in the Caribbean Sea, according to a declaration published on the Telegram channel of the Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic, Delcy Rodriguez.

"Venezuela condemns before the international community the dangerous ‘military exercises’ being conducted by the government of Trinidad and Tobago from October 26 to 30 under the coordination, funding and control of the United States Southern Command, which constitutes a hostile provocation against Venezuela and a serious threat to peace in the Caribbean," the Venezuelan government stated.

The declaration mentions the detention of a group of mercenaries who have direct contacts with the CIA. According to Venezuelan authorities, "a false flag attack is being planned from the waters adjacent to Trinidad and Tobago, from the territory of Trinidad and Tobago, or even from Venezuelan territory," which could lead to a full-scale military conflict.

The statement notes that Venezuela does not yield to threats from any government under US control. "We are not intimidated by military maneuvers or aggressive statements. The national Bolivarian armed forces of the republic are at full combat readiness, the unity of the people, the army and the police will be the response to this dangerous provocation," the Venezuelan government emphasized.

The Venezuelan president has repeatedly stated that Venezuela is facing the most serious threat of US invasion in 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has already destroyed several speedboats in international waters in the Caribbean Sea with people on board who, according to US information, were transporting drugs from Venezuela.

According to The New York Times, on October 7, Trump ordered his administration to cease all attempts to reach a diplomatic settlement of the escalating tensions with Venezuela. US media outlets have reported that Washington may begin striking drug cartel targets in Venezuela in the coming weeks.