Israeli army reports conducting a precise strike on central Gaza Strip — IFD

TEL AVIV, October 25. /TASS/. The Israeli military conducted a precise strike on the central Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IFD) reported.

"Short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip targeting a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who planned to carry out an imminent terrorist attack against IDF troops," the press service said.

The press service stated that IDF units were deployed in the area "in accordance with the ceasefire agreement" in Gaza.

The army noted that it "will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president's "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document calls for, in particular, the introduction of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israeli and Hamas representatives had reached agreements on the first phase of the peace plan following talks in Egypt, and a ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on October 10.

On October 19, the Israeli army announced a ceasefire violation by Palestinian militants, reporting an incident near the town of Rafah in the southern enclave where Israeli troops were fired upon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the ceasefire violation and ordered the army to "take action" against the militants. The army then launched a series of strikes throughout the enclave, attacking dozens of targets. The military later clarified that two soldiers were killed and another was seriously wounded in the Rafah incident. Hamas representatives denied any connection to the Rafah incident. Having completed its series of strikes on Gaza, Israel announced that evening that its forces had returned to observing the ceasefire in the enclave.