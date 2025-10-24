Operation in Kursk Region proves strength of relations between Russia, North Korea — Kim

SEOUL, October 24. /TASS/. The participation of Korean People's Army (KPA) units in the liberation operations of Russia’s Kursk Region demonstrated the strength of the ties between Russia and North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency reported, citing the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

"On the battlefield, where justice and injustice clashed in a fierce battle, the bond between the two countries and their solidarity passed the most rigorous test," Kim Jong Un said. The North Korean leader noted that the relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang has reached its pinnacle.

On October 23, a ceremony was held to mark the start of construction of a museum in honor of the KPA soldiers who participated in the Kursk Region operation. According to Kim Jong Un, the museum will symbolize the blood-sealed alliance between Russia and North Korea. The North Korean leader noted that relations between the two countries grow stronger every day. "I convey words of support to the brotherly Russian people and army, and I warmly welcome our dear Russian friends who are present here," Kim Jong Un said to the Russian embassy staff who attended the ceremony. He also conveyed his greetings to those who participated in the operation to liberate the Kursk Region.

"The heroic soldiers of our nation and the Russian people have demonstrated the strength of the Korean-Russian alliance through their decisive victory," the North Korean leader emphasized. The participation of KPA units in Kursk confirms the deep roots of solidarity between the countries, he added.

"For two countries united by common ideals and aspirations, the alliance was the right choice, and the solidarity and friendship forged by blood and life is sacred and eternal. Our people are very proud of the victory they achieved together with the Russian people in the struggle for independence and justice, and they place the heroes of the sacred war on a glorious pedestal," Kim Jong Un concluded.

Russia and North Korea have had a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in place since 2024, which includes mutual defense. North Korean servicemen, loyal to their duty as allies, took part in the liberation of parts of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian invaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov praised the courage and important role of the North Korean military in defending the region.