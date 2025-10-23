Hungary will not send its citizens to die for Ukraine on orders from EU — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 23. /TASS/. Hungary will not agree to send its soldiers to die in the Ukrainian conflict on orders from Brussels, Budapest supports a peaceful resolution, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

"The day of the Budapest Peace March has come. Today we are sending a message to the whole world: Hungary says NO to war! We will not be dying for Ukraine. We will not be sending our children to the slaughter on orders from Brussels," Orban wrote on his social media page.

On Thursday, Budapest will once again host the Peace March in support of the Hungarian government's policy aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine and opposing military aid to Kiev.