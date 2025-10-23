China lodges complaint over inclusion of its companies in 19th sanctions package

BEIJING, October 23. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have lodged a formal complaint with the European Union over the inclusion of Chinese companies in the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

"We express our strong protest on this matter and have already lodged a formal complaint with the European side," he emphasized at a briefing. "We have repeatedly stressed that China is neither the initiator of the Ukrainian crisis nor a participant in it," he added.

According to the spokesperson, Beijing consistently seeks to promote dialogue and reconciliation and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods. He noted that most countries, including EU member states and the United States, maintain regular trade contacts with Russia.