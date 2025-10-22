Szijjarto criticizes Sikorski's remarks about possible detention of Putin's plane

BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Minister Peter Szijjarto has sharply criticized Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s remarks regarding the potential detention of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plane, following a ruling by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a pointed social media post on X, Szijjarto questioned Sikorski’s assertion, asking, "Isn’t this the same independent court Sikorski refers to - the one that, under orders from Prime Minister Donald Tusk, refused to extradite the terrorist responsible for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosion?" His comments come in response to Sikorski’s statement that Poland could not guarantee that an independent court would not compel the Polish government to detain Vladimir Putin’s plane.

Earlier, Szijjarto announced that Hungary would not enforce ICC rulings against Putin should he visit Budapest to meet with US officials, including President Donald Trump.

Additionally, on October 17, the PAP news agency reported that the Warsaw District Court had denied the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Zhuravlev, suspected of orchestrating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosion, to Germany. The court also overturned Zhuravlev’s detention. On October 7, former Prime Minister Tusk stated that extraditing Zhuravlev to Germany was not in Poland’s national interest, emphasizing that the judiciary would have the final say in the matter.