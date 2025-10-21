Planned meeting between top Russian, US diplomats postponed indefinitely — TV channel

WASHINGTON, October 21. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which had been in the works for the past few days, has been postponed indefinitely, CNN reported, citing its sources in the White House.

According to the TV channel, the planned meeting has been postponed for the time being. However, CNN noted that it is unclear why the meeting will not take place this week.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that no agreement had been reached on the time and place of the meeting between the two countries' top diplomats, and that everything was still under consideration.

According to CNN sources, Lavrov and Rubio disagree on how to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict. In addition, CNN stated that the impact of postponing their meeting indefinitely on the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Budapest is still unclear.

After a telephone conversation between the top diplomats, CNN noted that US officials concluded Russia's position on Ukraine had not changed. At this point, Rubio is unlikely to recommend that Putin and Trump meet next week. However, he and Lavrov may speak by phone again this week.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously stated that Lavrov and Rubio discussed potential concrete steps to implement the understandings reached during Putin's October 16 telephone conversation with Trump. Following his conversation with Putin, Trump said they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin preparations for a new meeting between the leaders, which could be held in the Hungarian capital.