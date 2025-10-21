Russian-US presidents’ meeting in Budapest should bring positive results — Ukraine’s ex-PM

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Earlier announced summit talks between the Russian and US presidents in Budapest may certainly bring positive results, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

According to him, the recent meeting of US President Donald Trump with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in Washington suggests that the American leader is determined to carry on with the peace process.

"After all, if there is no such mood, why meeting? A meeting without results is an equal disadvantage for both Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Azarov said.

"On the whole, both sides are in the mood. Based on such absolutely logical considerations, I should assume that some positive results may be achieved after all," he stated adding he hoped that the spirit of the Russian-US summit in Alaska last August would be revived.