AfD leader calls Budapest best place for Putin-Trump meeting

BERLIN, October 20. /TASS/. Budapest is the best place for a meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Alice Weidel said.

"There is no better place on Earth than Budapest to discuss how to achieve peace in Europe and prevent and get over another division in our continent," she said during a visit to the Hungarian capital city, as cited by the DPA news agency.

She thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for "not allowing to be misled in his efforts toward peace and compromise." If Putin and Trump meet in Budapest soon, this meeting will be "the best evidence that Hungary is following the right path."

On October 16, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump announced that the two leaders had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new summit between Putin and Trump, possibly to be held in the Hungarian capital. According to the Kremlin aide, Budapest as the venue for a potential meeting was proposed by the US leader and the Russian president supported the idea. In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing committee to facilitate the summit, stating that the preparations "began Thursday evening."