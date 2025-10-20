Slovakia, UAE confident Ukrainian conflict has no military solution — Fico

BRATISLAVA, October 20. /TASS/. The leaders of Slovakia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are certain that the Ukraine conflict does not have a military solution, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"A substantial part of our meeting was devoted to the war in Ukraine which, as we are convinced, has no military solution," he said in a video address to the nation on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to ownership by Meta, which has been designated an extremist organization), following his visit to the UAE where he held talks with the country’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"We have high hopes for the Trump-Putin summit in Budapest," the Slovak premier added.

Fico and the UAE president discussed a wide range of issues, including the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military-industrial sphere. According to the Hungarian prime minister, the UAE president may soon visit Slovakia.