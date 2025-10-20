MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. France’s position on Ukraine conflicts with the interests of its citizens who want peace, Pierre de Gaulle, a French public activist and the grandson of General Charles de Gaulle, the founder of the Fifth French Republic, said.

"It upsets me that France is no longer a really sovereign state. France has a lot of debts and abides by European law. It obeys European technocrats who don’t want peace. European technocrats obey the worst part of American diplomacy and foreign policy," he told TASS.

According to Pierre de Gaulle, these representatives of US diplomacy want "France and European countries to spend 5% of their GDP on military purposes - naturally, on American weapons, not on French weapons to resell them to Ukraine." "This runs counter to the interests of the French. The French want peace. I think it is time to establish peace," he emphasized.