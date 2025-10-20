Hungary becoming bridge between Russia, US, Europe — De Gaulle’s grandson

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Budapest is building bridges between Russia, the United States and Europe, Pierre de Gaulle, a French public activist and the grandson of General Charles de Gaulle, the founder of the Fifth French Republic, said.

"I sincerely congratulate [Hungarian] Prime Minister [Viktor] Orban on being independent and courageous. Now, it will be him who will build bridges between the United States, Russia and Europe. I wish France were this bridge. But this is Hungary," he told TASS.

He also said that he is glad that thanks to US President Donald Trump’s efforts peace has been established in the Middle East. "It is big joy. I wish the same happen in Ukraine," he said, adding that he hopes that "peace will be established swiftly, now, without delays," and France "will take part in this, even if not immediately."

On October 16, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump announced that the two leaders had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new summit between Putin and Trump, possibly to be held in the Hungarian capital. According to the Kremlin aide, Budapest as the venue for a potential meeting was proposed by the US leader and the Russian president supported the idea. Later, Trump said that the meeting could be organized within two weeks. In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing committee to facilitate the summit, stating that the preparations "began Thursday evening."