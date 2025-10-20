Houthis leave UN compound in Sana, release UN employees

DOHA, October 20. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have left the United Nations compound in the Yemeni capital city of Sana and released its employees, the world organization’s press service told TASS.

"All the 15 international UN employees can now move freely around the UN compound in Sana and be in touch with US structures and their families. Five national employees who were detained in the territory of the UN compound on October 18 have been released," it said, adding that Ansar Allah security forces have left the compound.

A UN official told TASS earlier that the Houthis got into the UN office in Sana without authorization and took in custody five national and 15 international UN employees.

According to the Al Arabiya television channel, Houthi attacks on international organizations’ facilities in Sana have become more frequent in recent days. It cited a UN source as saying that the current wave of escalation began after rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said that "dangerous spy cells" allegedly linked to humanitarian organizations are operating in Yemen.

In his latest address to the supporters, al-Houthi said that he has "rock-hard evidence" that employees of the UN World Food Program had shared intelligence data with Israel that helped it deliver strikes on Sana in August, killing several senior Houthi officials, including the head of the Houthi government and chief of the general staff of the rebel forces.

The Houthis’ rhetoric in respect of UN structures and humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen has toughened in recent months amid Israeli strikes on Houthi target. In early August, the Houthis detained nine UN employees who were charged with espionage. According to Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, as many as 53 UN employees have been detained in Houthi-controlled territories since 2021.