Iran to consider IAEA cooperation proposal if it presents any — SNSC

TEHRAN, October 20. /TASS/. Iran is ready to look at a new format of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if the agency proposes that, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran Ali Larijani said.

"Following the activation of the Snapback mechanism, as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has previously stated, we will revise the Cairo Agreement, which we now consider invalid. However, if the IAEA presents a new proposal for cooperation, it will be studied by the SNSC," he wrote on his X page.

On September 9, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed an agreement in Egypt to resume cooperation, which had been suspended following the June attacks by Israel and the United States. The lack of condemnation from the IAEA toward the countries that struck nuclear facilities had drawn criticism in Tehran. The top Iranian diplomat warned back then that is case of any hostile actions against his country, Tehran would sever all contacts with the IAEA again.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on September 20 that cooperation with the IAEA would be suspended due to the actions by E3 nations (the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) geared to resume the UN Security Council’s anti-Iranian sanctions.