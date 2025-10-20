Trump says US has advanced weapons, of which many unaware

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. American President Donald Trump has declared the military superiority of the United States over China and the presence of advanced weapons systems in their arsenal, the very existence of which remains unknown to many.

At the beginning of the meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House, reporters asked him to comment on the estimates that the United States could lag behind China for decades.

"You've been reading the wrong newspapers. We are way ahead of China militarily. The United States are way ahead of them in every form of military other than they're building a lot of ships. We'll be catching them on that," Trump said.

Trump stressed that artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are currently crucial.

"We're way ahead of China in AI and ahead of China militarily, from the standpoint of the sophisticated weapons, we have weapons that a lot of people don't even know about," he added.