US refrains from backing EU plan to use Russian assets for helping Ukraine — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, October 20. /TASS/. The United States has refrained thus far to side with the European Union’s plan on the expanded use of frozen Russian assets for helping Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

According to them US officials told their European counterparts on the sidelines of the IMF meeting in Washington last week that the United States would not join the initiative yet. The US indicated risks to the market stability as the cause of it reluctance, while another sources characterized the US position as undecided at this stage.

Washington’s doubts may strengthen positions of skeptics inside the EU, including Belgium, where the major portion of assets is located, the news agency said. The European Central Bank also expressed concerns earlier regarding stability of the euro in case of implementation of such plan.