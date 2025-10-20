Trump complains to Zelensky about not receiving Nobel Peace Prize — Washington Post

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. During a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, US President Donald Trump fretted about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, The Washington Post reported citing sources.

According to an unnamed European diplomat, Trump "went on and on" with Zelensky about "his grievances of not having gotten the Nobel Peace Prize." The American leader listened to Zelensky's speech, but did not react in any way.

"Zelensky had his maps and everything, and he was explaining it to him but [Trump] wanted nothing to do with it," another source said.

On October 17, Trump met with Zelensky at the White House to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine and the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the American leader in Budapest. On October 18, CNN, citing sources, reported that the talks between Trump and Zelensky were a tense, honest and at times uncomfortable discussion.