Middle East needs Russia as link between region and world — expert from Jordan

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia plays an important role as a link between the region and other players in the international arena for the countries of the Middle East, Director of the Al-Quds Center for Strategic Studies Oraib al Rantawi told the fifth Russia-Middle East International Expert Forum.

According to the expert, Russia's role in the Middle East region decreased "after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria on December 8, 2024 and the reduction of the role of its allies, especially Iran and its embassies, in the region."

"Nevertheless, I believe that a great opportunity is opening up for Russia now, and our [expert] role is not to justify, criticize, or support the decline of its importance. This role is necessary for Russia and for the entire region so that it can interact with other international players. There is a good opportunity to expand this influence in one way or another in the future, especially when the Middle East becomes an arena where a multipolar system is about to be created and a new world order is about to be established."

Al Rantawi said that besides the existing factors in relations between Russia and the countries of the Middle East, it is also necessary to "take into account competition between Russia and China in the economic sphere, Russia and Europe in the field of soft power, Russia and the United States in the field of diplomacy and military operations.

"But we certainly cannot afford to back down or accept any attempt to leave the Middle East to the Americans."

About the forum

The fifth International Expert Forum "Russia - the Middle East" is taking place from October 20 to 22. The forum is attended by academic and political figures from Russia, Turkey, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Syria and Kuwait. The participants plan to discuss a wide range of issues related to the Middle East, including ways to develop sustainable models of cooperation in the Middle East region that can take into account both general trends in its development and major challenges.