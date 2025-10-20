Meeting of 'coalition of willing' on Ukraine to be held in London on October 24 — Macron

PARIS, October 20. /TASS/. A meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing on providing assistance to Kiev will take place in London on October 24, French President Emmanuel Macron announced during a press conference of the leaders of the Mediterranean Group countries in Slovenia.

"A meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place on Friday, which will be held partly in person and partly via video link. Some of us will gather in London," the French leader noted, with a broadcast of his speech available on the Elysee Palace’s page on social network X.

According to Macron, Vladimir Zelensky will also take part in the meeting.