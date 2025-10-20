Poland’s refusal to extradite Nord Stream blasts suspect not to be appealed

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw will not appeal the court’s decision refusing to extradite to Germany Ukrainian national Vladimir Zhuravlyov suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"Warsaw’s District Prosecutor’s Office reports that after examining the Warsaw District Court's decision from October 17, 2025 on refusing to extradite Vladimir Zh. to Germany under a European Union arrest warrant, it was decided not to appeal that decision," the agency said in a statement.

46-year-old Vladimir Zhuravlyov was detained by the police on September 30 in the town of Pruszkow near Warsaw on the basis of a European arrest warrant. In Germany, the Ukrainian is suspected of participating in the bombing of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, and under German law he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, Die Zeit newspaper reported that German investigators had identified all the saboteurs behind the explosions that damaged the pipelines. Arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian nationals, while the seventh individual, the newspaper said, apparently died in combat in eastern Ukraine in December 2024. According to the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the sabotage team included a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers. These individuals are believed to have arrived at the crime scene in the Baltic Sea aboard the sailing yacht Andromeda, coming from Rostock.

About Nord Stream blasts

On September 26, 2022, three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines sustained severe damage. The latter had not yet been put into operation. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow is certain that the Nord Stream sabotage was carried out with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into an act of international terrorism.