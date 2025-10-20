{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Nord Stream gas leak investigation

Poland’s refusal to extradite Nord Stream blasts suspect not to be appealed

46-year-old Vladimir Zhuravlyov was detained by the police on September 30 in the town of Pruszkow near Warsaw on the basis of a European arrest warrant

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw will not appeal the court’s decision refusing to extradite to Germany Ukrainian national Vladimir Zhuravlyov suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"Warsaw’s District Prosecutor’s Office reports that after examining the Warsaw District Court's decision from October 17, 2025 on refusing to extradite Vladimir Zh. to Germany under a European Union arrest warrant, it was decided not to appeal that decision," the agency said in a statement.

46-year-old Vladimir Zhuravlyov was detained by the police on September 30 in the town of Pruszkow near Warsaw on the basis of a European arrest warrant. In Germany, the Ukrainian is suspected of participating in the bombing of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, and under German law he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, Die Zeit newspaper reported that German investigators had identified all the saboteurs behind the explosions that damaged the pipelines. Arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian nationals, while the seventh individual, the newspaper said, apparently died in combat in eastern Ukraine in December 2024. According to the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the sabotage team included a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers. These individuals are believed to have arrived at the crime scene in the Baltic Sea aboard the sailing yacht Andromeda, coming from Rostock.

About Nord Stream blasts

On September 26, 2022, three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines sustained severe damage. The latter had not yet been put into operation. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow is certain that the Nord Stream sabotage was carried out with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into an act of international terrorism.

Putin-Trump Budapest Meeting
AfD leader calls Budapest best place for Putin-Trump meeting
Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany Alice Weidel also thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for "not allowing to be misled in his efforts toward peace and compromise"
EU countries to support ban on Russian gas imports to community on October 20 — newspaper
Oil and gas industry experts note that this decision will lead to a 5-10% increase in energy prices in the medium term
Montenegro’s refusal to let Lavrov’s plane cross its skies confirmed by Russian embassy
A picture of the document refusing to allow Lavrov’s aircraft cross Serbia’s skies was published earlier by the country’s daily Ve·ernje Novosti
Witkoff reports active work to settle Ukrainian conflict
"We don’t stop after just one deal," US special presidential envoy added, referring to the agreement to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip
Trump, Zelensky disagree on future of Ukraine conflict — TV
According to the TV channel, the White House meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky "as a tense, frank and, at times, uncomfortable discussion"
US refrains from backing EU plan to use Russian assets for helping Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the report, the US indicated risks to the market stability as the cause of it reluctance
Houthis say they detained 20 US employees, including 15 foreigners, in Sana
According to a Houthi spokesman, the United Nations is in touch with the authorities in Sana and with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government "to settle this serious incident as soon as possible, to have its employees released and resume control over its facilities"
Since 2014 coup Ukraine’s population down to 20 million — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov recalled that Ukraine's population stood at 52 million in 1990
"We came here to become Russians": why a large American family moved to Russia
October 19 marks Father's Day in Russia. American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, who moved to Russia with his family, is celebrating the holiday alongside Russians
Kremlin declines to comment on media reports about potential territorial swaps
The Washington Post alleged earlier that Putin and Trump had discussed Russia’s demand for Ukrainian forces to leave the Donetsk People’s Republic in exchange for some concessions in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions
Another piece of jewelry stolen from Louvre found — paper
The newspaper also said that four criminals were involved in the robbery
Discussions of Russia-US tunnel project begin, Russian official says
Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmiriev said earlier that the tunnel could be completed in under eight years and that the costs would not exceed $8 billion
Zelensky cheated Trump on natural resources deal, ex-Ukrainian PM says
Vladimir Zelensky misled Donald Trump because he himself had no clue, Nikolay Azarov said
Trump says US has advanced weapons, of which many unaware
The US president stressed that artificial intelligence technologies are currently crucial
Russian forces eliminate up to 1,600 Ukrainian soldiers weekly on LPR fronts — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that the enemy suffers the most substantial losses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Zelensky agrees with Trump that parties to Ukraine conflict should stop where they are
Vladimir Zelensky also acknowledged that the issue of territories would be brought to the negotiation table
Lavrov, Rubio to mull special military operation in Ukraine at meeting — senior diplomat
Russia and United States have a lot of topics on the bilateral agenda, Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian troops liberate Lenino community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Lavrov, Rubio discuss steps to implement understandings reached by Putin, Trump
"On October 20, a phone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Trump does not believe in Ukrainian victory in conflict
The US leader also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian conflict will be settled in the end
Trump may continue to believe Iran’s nuclear industry destroyed — Khamenei
On October 9, the US president said that Tehran could have already had nuclear weapons had the US not carried out strikes on facilities on Iranian soil
Europe never looked weaker than now — Daily Telegraph
Columnist James Crisp said that Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz "are just backseat drivers" in the process of seeking peace in Ukraine
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Preparations for Lavrov-Rubio meeting, spirit of Anchorage — senior diplomat's remarks
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the Russian side will continue to convey the importance of the work within the framework set at the Anchorage summit to its US colleagues
Zelensky says Ukraine approaching end of conflict — media
Vladimir Zelensky indicated a desire to participate in a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Budapest
Russia hopes to make progress on Ukrainian settlement at Budapest summit — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pinpointed an intention to discuss the bilateral relations
Russia-US summit may pave way new for security system in Europe — expert
"By choosing Budapest as the venue for the planned meeting with Russian President Putin, US President Trump expressed that he is closer to Hungary's peace policy than the pro-war policy of the European Union and the European branch of NATO," Endre Simo noted
Russian ambassador to Italy warns against appropriating Russian assets
Alexey Paramonov noted that the worse the situation on the ground for Kiev, the more obvious the Ukrainian state’s bankruptcy becomes
Number of US mercenaries killed during special operation nears 100 — law enforcement
Obituaries for many of them were published on social networks and by the Ukrainian media
Intensive diplomatic efforts underway to prepare Putin-Trump meeting — diplomat
"The top diplomats of Russia and Hungary held talks to prepare for the event," Maria Zakharova said
Trumps says US cannot give all of its weapons to Ukraine
According to the US leader, he has been "very good" to Vladimir Zelensky and Ukraine
EU may start admitting new members without full voting rights — media
Politico’s sources point out that informal discussions of the proposal are in their early stages, while introducing such a scheme will require approval from all member states
Ukrainian army launches over 80 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Two civilians were killed on the spot after a drone dropped explosive devices on the village of Yasniye Zori
Gazprom characterizes situation in European gas market as challenging
Alexey Miller said that renewable sources gave zero in the power balance structure
Kiev’s mixed statements cannot advance peace efforts — Kremlin spokesman
All the contradictions certainly cannot facilitate the process, but on the contrary, they are rather complicating it, Dmitry Peskov stated
Russia seeks fundamental resolution to Ukraine conflict, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova recalled that "this includes the Minsk agreements and the extensive efforts of proposing viable solutions, scenarios, and possibilities"
Situation around Iran nuclear deal looks very difficult — Kremlin spokesman
The Europeans’ non-constructive position is only making it worse, Dmitry Peskov noted
Trump suspects billionaire Soros of involvement in organizing No Kings protests
The US president strongly objected to being compared to a king
Russia seeks fundamental resolution to Ukraine conflict, diplomat says
"We discussed the root causes of the conflict not to prolong it, but precisely to ensure that the resolution is fundamental, long-term, and guarantees peace," Maria Zakharova said
Russia insists that supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev remains inadmissible — MFA
As Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underscored, "the idea of supplying missiles directly conflicts with the rhetoric of 'peace' that Western officials often cite"
Kiev turns Kherson into 'cannon fodder' source, abducting people for army — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, men in Kherson are afraid to leave their homes, and "the occupation authorities have turned the city into a source of cannon fodder"
Europe has Zelensky ‘on leash,’ he reported to his masters after meeting with Trump — MFA
Vladimir Zelensky "is not only completely dependent, he is on a leash, under the remote control of this party of war," Maria Zakharova said
Ukraine was doomed to defeat in any military conflict with Russia — former PM
"With all the problems that exist in Russia, it is about 10 times stronger than Ukraine," Nikolay Azarov noted
Many in unfriendly countries sympathize with Russia, share its values — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the Russian language was a vital factor in Russia’s civilizational unity
Meeting of 'coalition of willing' on Ukraine to be held in London on October 24 — Macron
According to the French president, Vladimir Zelensky will also take part in the meeting
Trump spoke about security guarantees for both Moscow, Kiev at Zelensky meeting — agency
The news agency pointed out that the meeting "was a clear disappointment for Zelenskiy, who had hoped to convince Trump to supply his government with long-range Tomahawk missiles
Many EU politicians will try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest — Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto added that a considerable number of European leaders are advocating for more financial and military aid to Ukraine
Voting in Bolivia's presidential election takes place without serious incidents — TV
According to Uno, on October 19, fewer violations of polling station protocols were recorded on October 19 than in the first round on August 17
Russian forces liberating Kherson, with part of city being under their control — governor
On November 9, 2022, the then Russian defense minister, Sergey Shoigu, ordered to withdraw Russian forces in the Kherson Region from the right bank of the Dnieper, where the regional center is located, to the left bank
Romania receives no request for Russian president’s flight — foreign minister
Flying through Romanian airspace is one of the likely routes for the Russian leader on his way to Budapest
EU seeks to disrupt any peace efforts on Ukraine ahead of Putin-Trump meeting — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the Western European leaders are doing everything they can to escalate the conflict
Tomahawks unable to shift balance of forces in Ukrainian conflict — French general
"What is most important for Ukraine is US support," Pierre Schill said
Putin call makes Trump insist on ending Ukraine conflict on current front line — media
According to Reuters, Donald Trump pushed Vladimir Zelensky to give up swathes of Ukraine’s territory at their October 17 meeting
Forthcoming Putin-Trump Budapest meeting vital for Hungary — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister said the country’s economy "will finally breathe a sigh of relief, returning to pre-war growth patterns," once the ongoing conflict in Ukraine ends
Russian Forces liberate Pleshcheyevka in Donetsk People’s Republic
At the same time, the Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 1,565 Ukrainian fighters over the past 24 hours
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
US hits drug boat in international waters
"The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics," US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Russian troops advance near Krasny Liman, gain foothold on Yampol outskirts, says DPR head
The Ukrainian military is trying by all means to hold on to Yampol because its liberation will cut off all supply routes for its battlegroup in Krasny Liman, Denis Pushilin stated
Russia appreciates DPRK's support for special military operation — senior legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov recalled that, in a press conference marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically praised the valor and dedication of Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian forces
Press review: Trump calls Putin before meeting Zelensky as Hamas, Israel on brink of war
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 20th
Russia cuts united Ukrainian defense in Krasnoarmeisk, Dimitrov — deputy commander
The liberation of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic would also allow the continuation of the offensive aimed at completely encircling Dimitrov, Alexander Drobotov said
Rodrigo Paz's rival congratulates him on his victory in Bolivian presidential election
Jorge Quiroga noted that his team had received reports of violations during the vote count
Police using force against demonstrators near Gyumri mayor’s office
Vardan Ghukasyan said that he is ready to go with the law enforcement but his supporters are not letting him out
Trump believes that Russian, Ukrainian troops should remain at current front line
"They can negotiate something later on down the line," the president added
Kiev loses 4,200 troops, mercenaries in battles near LPR over week — military expert
During this period, Russian forces destroyed four enemy tanks, 35 field artillery guns, 73 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 104 munitions, fuel, and material depots, as well as nearly 400 enemy combat vehicles, Andrey Marochko added
Zaporozhye nuke plant says no Ukrainian attacks recorded since 'silence regime'
According to ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina, seven-day repairs are currently underway at the Dneprovskaya power line providing electricity to the Zaporozhye NPP
Zelensky declares readiness for talks based on current front line
"If we want to stop this war and to go to peace negotiations, urgently and in a diplomatic way, we need to stay where we stay <...>. On the contact line," he said
Russian troops improve positions in Kharkov Region, DPR over week — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that over the reporting period, the enemy kept conducting positional battles and used maneuverable defense
US notifies guarantor countries about possibility of ceasefire violation by Hamas
"The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms," the US Department of State said
Supplies of Russian oil to India continue — Russian deputy foreign minister Rudenko
Earlier, US President Donald Trump promised to maintain huge tariffs on India if it did not stop purchasing Russian energy resources
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Budapest as summit venue big concession from Russia — expert
Karin Kneissl acknowledged that in recent years, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has "adhered to practical neutrality"
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's statement about his readiness to go to Budapest
"There are no details yet regarding the meeting the two presidents discussed," Dmitry Peskov said
Macron promises to find jewelry stolen from Louvre
According to the Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, four criminals got into the museum using a mobile manlift they had brought to its wall
Russia warned Hungary about tit-for-tat measures if its assets are seized — Szijjarto
"It once again underlines extreme danger of touching Russian assets frozen in the European Union," the Hungarian foreign minister noted
Zelensky confirms Washington discussions on Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbass
Vladimir Zelensky also said that Trump team members were concerned Ukraine could use a pause in military activities to prepare an offensive
Appeals Tribunal at IBSF rules ban on Russian athletes illegal
Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov expressed hope that the decision would set a precedent for other international sports federations, banning Russian athletes from international competitions
Bulgaria ready to provide air passage for Russian president’s aircraft — Foreign Ministry
"When efforts are made for peace, it is only logical that all sides contribute to making such a meeting possible," Georg Georgiev said
Militants from Poland, Romania, Colombia, UK, US fighting in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Colombian militants are used in the most difficult areas
Hungary proud to organize Russia-US summit — president
War is not a way to resolve any conflicts, Tamas Sulyok said
Russia’s stance on peaceful settlement is well-known, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov answered the question regarding Moscow’s terms for resolving the conflict in Ukraine
Germany recalls ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations over Georgia’s anti-EU position
On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will consider this issue
Trump complains to Zelensky about not receiving Nobel Peace Prize — Washington Post
The American leader listened to Zelensky's speech, but did not react in any way
EU countries to face penalties for severing oil, gas contracts with Russia — Szijjarto
Hungary is receiving oil and gas from Russia under contracts that are to remain in force for several years more, the minister said
Kiev to lose some territories when conflict ends — Trump
Among these goal are Ukraine’s demilitarization and denazification, its neutral status and recognition of the realities on the ground, Putin said
EU Council approves European Commission proposal to ban Russian gas purchases from 2028
"This decision includes a ban on the purchase of both pipeline and liquefied natural gas from Russia," the statement reads
Syria, Russia in talks on military bases — minister
New agreements are yet to be signed, Asaad al-Shaibani added
Zelensky tried to bribe Trump but did not succeed, Ukraine’s opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that that the US president toyed with Zelensky like a cat with a mouse, mocking him about the possibility of constructing a tunnel between the US and Russia
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Ukraine, Europe should participate in Russia-US discussions on Ukrainian conflict — Macron
Emmanuel Macron said it is necessary if the future of Ukraine as well as the security of Europeans are at stake
Over 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza during day
More than 50 people were wounded
Two killed, one injured in Ukrainian attack on agricultural facility in Belgorod Region
One more civilian was taken to Belgorod’s City Hospital No. 2 with mine-blast and shrapnel injuries
West wants Russia to be bogged down in Ukrainian conflict until 2030s — Duma member
Andrey Gurulev reaffirmed that Russian society remains united in supporting the military effort
Vance says optimistic about Ukrainian settlement
"Whether it takes us a few more months or a few more weeks - or, God forbid, longer than that - we're going to keep working at it," US Vice President said
Sputnik Azerbaijan CEO Igor Kartavykh released from custody, on his way to Russia
According to earlier reports, a court in Azerbaijan ruled to release Kartavykh who was detained on July 1 for a four-month period following an operation by the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry at Sputnik Azerbaijan’s offices
EU's ban on Russian energy supplies will deprive Hungary of almost all gas — Szijjarto
If Druzhba is banned, Budapest will be dependent on a pipeline that, as tests have shown, is incapable of providing the necessary supply volumes, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said
Demonstration against EU’s militarization, conflict with Russia begins in Vienna
The movement has singled out a separate protest against the EU's enemy-building policies, "in particular, against Russophobia"
About 7 million people took part in nationwide No Kings protest in US — organizers
They were "standing together in nonviolent defiance of authoritarianism and affirming that this nation belongs to its people, not to kings," organizers said in a statement
Trump to soon announce tariffs against Colombia — senator
The US leader "will be announcing major tariffs against the country of Colombia, today or tomorrow," Lindsey Graham said
